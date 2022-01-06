K-State WBB off to their best start in 13 years
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - With a 60-49 win over Oklahoma State Wednesday night, Kansas State women’s basketball is off to their best start since the 2008-2009 season.
Freshman Brylee Glenn scored a career-high 19 points in the win. Junior Ayoka Lee, who was named to the Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 Watch List earlier in the day, put up 18 points (8-11 FG).
The Wildcats have now won five straight and improve to 12-2. Their sole two loses come to teams ranked in the nation’s top five.
Jeff Mittie’s squad is now 2-0 in Big 12 play.
K-State returns to action Saturday on the road against West Virginia.
