K-State WBB off to their best start in 13 years

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - With a 60-49 win over Oklahoma State Wednesday night, Kansas State women’s basketball is off to their best start since the 2008-2009 season.

Freshman Brylee Glenn scored a career-high 19 points in the win. Junior Ayoka Lee, who was named to the Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 Watch List earlier in the day, put up 18 points (8-11 FG).

The Wildcats have now won five straight and improve to 12-2. Their sole two loses come to teams ranked in the nation’s top five.

Jeff Mittie’s squad is now 2-0 in Big 12 play.

K-State returns to action Saturday on the road against West Virginia.

CATS WIN!



The Wildcats (12-2) are off to their best start since the 2008-09 season.#KStateWBB x #BeKStateGr8 pic.twitter.com/vSwNy7xFmK — K-State Women's Basketball (@KStateWBB) January 6, 2022

