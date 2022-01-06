Advertisement

Injury crash reported late Thursday morning in west Topeka

Emergency crews were responding to a report of a possible injury crash late Thursday morning at...
Emergency crews were responding to a report of a possible injury crash late Thursday morning at S.W. 21st and Hope streets in west Topeka.(KOSA)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 12:01 PM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to a report of a possible injury crash late Thursday morning on the city’s west side.

The two-vehicle collision was reported around 11:52 a.m. at S.W. 21st and Hope streets.

There were no immediate reports on the extent of injuries resulting from the crash.

Check wibw.com for more details as they become available.

