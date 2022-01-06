Advertisement

Gov. Kelly calls for waived fees for farmers and ranchers affected by wildfires

FILE - In this April 15, 2020 file photo, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly discusses the coronavirus...
FILE - In this April 15, 2020 file photo, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly discusses the coronavirus pandemic from the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020 (AP Photo/John Hanna File)(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly directed the Kansas Department of Revenue and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to waive fees for birth certificates, marriage certificates, and vehicle registration. These directives are designed to provide relief for Kansans who experienced loss of crops, cattle, and their homes due to the wildfires on Dec. 15, 2021 in Ellis, Gove, Graham, Lane, Logan, Ness, Osborne, Rooks, Rush, Russell, Trego, and Wichita counties.

“When I met with the farmers and ranchers who were impacted by the devastating wildfires, they shared with me the financial burden they’re up against to rebuild their livelihoods,” Kelly said. “Waiving these fees is a commonsense and necessary action this administration can take to help these Kansans recover from the wildfires.”

The Division of Vehicles will:

  • Waive penalties associated with late vehicle registrations;
  • Waive any fees associated with the reprint or replacement of vehicle registration documentation, printed vehicle certificate of titles, driver’s licenses, and/or identification cards;
  • Issue a temporary driver’s license to an applicant who cannot provide valid documentary evidence so long as the applicant provides compelling evidence proving current lawful presence. Any temporary license issued pursuant to this declaration shall be valid for one year.

The aid from the Division of Vehicles is available until February 28, 2022.

In addition, Secretary of Revenue Mark Burghart has waived fees that are typically applied to requests for tax documents from previous years for Kansans affected by the storms. Those requests can be made to Sarah Fulton, Kansas Department of Revenue’s records custodian, by email at Sarah.Fulton1@ks.gov.

Please find the KDOR directive here.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s Office of Vital Statistics will:

  • Waive fees for one-time replacement of Kansas birth certificates
  • Waive fees for one-time replacement of Kansas marriage certificates

Affected Kansans should contact the Office of Vital Statistics at 785-296-1400.

The aid from the Office of Vital Statistics is available until February 28, 2022.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

View of the Hays Medical Center in Hays, Kansas
First case of “Flurona” confirmed in Kansas
105 E. Valley St., Wamego
Wamego woman critically injured in accidental shooting involving small child
Jeff Pierce pleaded not guilty to two counts of producing child pornography and one count of...
Former Seaman teacher to change plea in child pornography case
Topeka Fire Department crews responded early Wednesday to the Walmart distribution center at...
Fire crews sent to Walmart distribution center in south Topeka

Latest News

K-99 and Poor Farm Rd., Pottawatomie Co., Kansas
Firefighters battle frigid temps in Pott. Co. garage fire
Pott. Co. Garage Fire
Detached garage fire in Pottawatomie Co.
No serious injuries were reported when a Hyundai Elantra hit a slick spot and struck a power...
Crashes reported Thursday on slick streets in Topeka area
The latest Shawnee County COVID-19 Community Indicator Report has an overall score of 21.
Substantial increase in new covid cases sends Shawnee Co. into “high” category