Geary Co. Health officials recommend COVID-19 tests for symptomatic individuals

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - With COVID-19 case numbers on the rise, Geary County Health officials are urging residents to get tested if they have symptoms or are a close contact to someone who tested positive.

Geary County Health Department Interim Director, Charles Martinez says while getting tested is important, understanding which test is best is equally important.

Martinez says PCR tests are the more accurate when compared to the rapid tests, due to the rapid antigen test results being most accurate when patients are symptomatic.

Martinez says Rapid antigen tests are useful when residents need quicker results but may not be 100 percent accurate.

“If they develop COVID symptoms, they should get tested for COVID, and with the antigen test, if you’ve got symptoms there’s…it’s more accurate.” Geary County Health Department Interim Director, Charles Martinez says.

COVID testing is available at the Geary County Health Department, the Geary Community Hospital, primary care physician offices, CVS and Kollhoff pharmacies.

