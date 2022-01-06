Firefighters battle frigid temps in Pott. Co. garage fire

POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Dozens of firefighters were needed to help battle a garage fire just north of Westmoreland Wednesday morning.

Crews were called to a home along K-99 around 7:35 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a garage fully engulfed in flames.

Westmoreland #7 Township Volunteer Fire Dept. Chief Kevin Umscheid says anywhere from 20 to 30 firefighters responded to the blaze. Most were from volunteer departments out of Westmoreland, Wheaton and surrounding areas.

Umscheid said the freezing temperatures caused additional smoke and steam to rise from the rubble, making the fire fight more challenging for firefighters.

Officials say the blaze was confined to the garage.

The cause is under investigation.

