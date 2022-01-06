Advertisement

Firefighters battle frigid temps in Pott. Co. garage fire

By Chris Fisher and Becky Goff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Dozens of firefighters were needed to help battle a garage fire just north of Westmoreland Wednesday morning.

Crews were called to a home along K-99 around 7:35 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a garage fully engulfed in flames.

Westmoreland #7 Township Volunteer Fire Dept. Chief Kevin Umscheid says anywhere from 20 to 30 firefighters responded to the blaze. Most were from volunteer departments out of Westmoreland, Wheaton and surrounding areas.

Umscheid said the freezing temperatures caused additional smoke and steam to rise from the rubble, making the fire fight more challenging for firefighters.

Officials say the blaze was confined to the garage.

The cause is under investigation.

