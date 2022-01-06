Advertisement

The Envista Cares Challenge raised $45,000 for Topeka Rescue

By Tori Whalen
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A total of $45,000 dollars was raised for the Topeka Rescue Mission through the Envista Cares December Challenge.

Envista Credit Union promoted the Topeka Rescue Mission last month, and matched donations up to $2,500 for the Rescue Mission. Through the month of December, the community raised $42,346 for the mission.

With the money from the community, plus the $2,500 match from Envista, the total comes to $44,846.

T.R.M. executive director, Barry Feaker, expressed gratitude for the support from Envista and the community.

“There’s life transformation that goes on in people’s lives,” said Feaker. “We have seen that over many many years and it takes people investing in people’s lives so that they can turn around and invest in themselves and then invest in their community.”

Envista will announce its January non-profit partner soon.

The Topeka Rescue Mission can be found at 600 N Kansas Ave.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

View of the Hays Medical Center in Hays, Kansas
First case of “Flurona” confirmed in Kansas
105 E. Valley St., Wamego
Wamego woman critically injured in accidental shooting involving small child
Jeff Pierce pleaded not guilty to two counts of producing child pornography and one count of...
Former Seaman teacher to change plea in child pornography case
21st and Topeka Blvd.
One taken to hospital following 21st and Topeka wreck

Latest News

Meditation can improve your health says Stormont Vail nurse
Meditation can improve your health says Stormont Vail nurse
Capitol Federal on Thursday announced donations totaling nearly a half-million dollars to...
Capitol Federal gifted half-a-million to the Topeka United Way
The latest Shawnee County COVID-19 Community Indicator Report reveals a substantial increase in...
Shawnee Co. COVID-19 community indicator
A passerby is being credited with helping rescue two men from their burning pickup truck after...
A passerby helped 2 men escape a burning truck
13 News at Six