The Envista Cares Challenge raised $45,000 for Topeka Rescue

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A total of $45,000 dollars was raised for the Topeka Rescue Mission through the Envista Cares December Challenge.

Envista Credit Union promoted the Topeka Rescue Mission last month, and matched donations up to $2,500 for the Rescue Mission. Through the month of December, the community raised $42,346 for the mission.

With the money from the community, plus the $2,500 match from Envista, the total comes to $44,846.

T.R.M. executive director, Barry Feaker, expressed gratitude for the support from Envista and the community.

“There’s life transformation that goes on in people’s lives,” said Feaker. “We have seen that over many many years and it takes people investing in people’s lives so that they can turn around and invest in themselves and then invest in their community.”

Envista will announce its January non-profit partner soon.

The Topeka Rescue Mission can be found at 600 N Kansas Ave.

