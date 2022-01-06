Advertisement

Crashes reported Thursday on slick streets in Topeka area

No serious injuries were reported when a Hyundai Elantra hit a slick spot and struck a power pole Thursday morning near S.W. 29th Street and Eveningside Drive in Topeka, police said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 9:06 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several crashes were reported Thursday morning in the Topeka area as streets were slick in spots following snow that fell overnight.

Among the crashes was one that occurred around 7:25 a.m. just west of S.W. 29th Street and Eveningside Drive in southwest Topeka.

In that crash, a four-door Hyundai Elantra was traveling east on S.W. 29th when the driver lost control after hitting a slick spot on the street, police said at the scene.

The car then went up and over a curb on the right -- or south -- side of the street, where it struck a wooden power pole.

After hitting the pole, which held a streetlight, the car spun around and came to rest facing west, as it straddled the curb and right eastbound lane on S.W. 29th.

The crash initially was reported to have involved possible injuries, but the driver -- who was alone in the car -- didn’t require ambulance transportation to the hospital.

The car sustained heavy front-end damage and had to be towed from the scene.

Traffic on S.W. 29th was able to move through the area while crews were on the scene.

Several other crashes were reported Thursday morning in the Topeka area.

One crash was reported around 7:45 a.m. Thursday on southbound Interstate 35 on the Kansas Turnpike about two miles south of Emporia.

Another crash was reported around 8:39 a.m. in the 17900 block of K-16 highway in Jackson County.

There were no immediate reports of injuries in the crashes.

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.

