COVID protocols postpone Washburn, Emporia State women’s games

(KSNB)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 8:30 PM CST
(WIBW) - Washburn and Emporia State’s women’s basketball teams will be sidelined this week because of COVID issues in both programs.

The Ichabods have postponed Thursday’s game against Northwest Missouri State and Saturday’s game against Missouri Western, both at home.

Emporia State was originally slated to play the Griffons on Thursday — that game will be rescheduled. The Lady Hornets’ Saturday game against Northwest Missouri is still slated to be played as of Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, the Northwest Missouri men are dealing with COVID issues. Washburn and Emporia State were originally supposed to play the Bearcats this week (Thursday and Saturday, respectively). Both of those games have been postponed as well.

