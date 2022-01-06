Capitol Federal donates nearly a half-million dollars to United Way organizations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Capitol Federal on Thursday announced donations totaling nearly a half-million dollars to United Way organizations in Topeka and in the company’s other market areas.

John B. Dicus, chief executive officer of Capitol Federal, presented two replica checks to United Way of Greater Topeka President and Chief Executive Officer Jessica Lehnherr, along with United Way staff members.

The first check, which was made payable to the United Way of Greater Topeka, totaled $182,538.90

A second check for $306,392.92 was made payable to all of the bank’s market area United Ways and represented the grand total raised by all contributions from Capitol Federal employees in Wichita, Salina, Emporia, Manhattan, Kansas City, Lawrence and Topeka.

The combined total of the donations amounted to $488,931.82.

“Being a part of the positive, sustainable change the United Way provides our communities is a tradition our Capitol Federal employees have supported since the beginning of our partnership with this great organization,” Dicus said in a news release. “The True Blue generosity of our CapFed employees is doubled by a dollar-for-dollar match from the Capitol Federal Foundation, and the funds are especially important during these challenging times.”

Lehnherr said the United Way is ”so grateful for the generosity of everyone at Capitol Federal” and how it helps support agencies and programs that benefit local communities.

“We know we are still in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Lehnherr said, “and we are working alongside our partners to help individuals recover and move forward – whether that’s helping families with their most basic needs or ensuring children have the support and resources they need to start kindergarten ready and stay on track in school. Investment from our community is what makes this kind of transformative work possible.”

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.