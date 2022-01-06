Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old girl in N.C.

Riley Harper Bockes
Riley Harper Bockes(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANFORD, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday for a missing 3-year-old girl in Lee County.

Riley Harper Bockes was reported missing from Lee Avenue in Sanford, North Carolina, after her mother, Deana Michelle Bockes, was found dead inside the same home. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death as a homicide.

Her abductor is suspected to be 50-year-old Brent James Bockes, who is driving a Burgandy 2013 Toyota Avalon with an North Carolina license tag number TJC1491.

Riley is approximately 2 feet, 8 inches, weighing 30 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Bockes is a white male, approximately 6 feet tall weighing 210 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes. He has a large scar on his left wrist, a tattoo across the stomach and a tattoo on his upper right arm.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Sanford Police Department immediately at (919) 777-1005, or call 911 or *HP.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka police early Tuesday were guarding a vehicle that had been reported stolen following an...
Two juveniles in custody after shots fired during early-morning incident in southwest Topeka
View of the Hays Medical Center in Hays, Kansas
First case of “Flurona” confirmed in Kansas
Crews respond to a two-vehicle wreck on SW Wanamaker Rd. at SW 30th Terr. Jan. 4, 2022.
Wanamaker Rd. reopens following two-vehicle wreck
Dylan Wymore, 21, of Topeka was arrested in the early morning hours of Tue., January 4, 2022.
Topeka man arrested for threatening to kill family members, responding officers
105 E. Valley St., Wamego
Wamego woman critically injured in accidental shooting involving small child

Latest News

Topeka road crews prepare for second snow of the year
Topeka road crews prepare for second snow of the year
COVID protocols postpone Washburn, Emporia State women’s games
The Philadelphia fire department works at the scene of a deadly row house fire in Philadelphia...
Philadelphia fire kills at least 12, including 8 children
Boosters already are recommended for everyone 16 and older. Earlier this week, the Food and...
US urges COVID boosters starting at age 12 to fight omicron