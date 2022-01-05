Wreck closes part of SW Wanamaker Rd.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A wreck closed a portion of SW Wanamaker Rd. Tuesday night.

Dispatch said the wreck happened around 6:30 p.m. on Wanamaker, just south of SW 29th St.

Emergency crews blocked off southbound lanes of Wanamaker. Traffic could turn off at SW 29th, but could not continue straight through the intersection.

Details on how many vehicles were involved, and whether anyone was injured are not yet available.

