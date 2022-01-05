Wednesday forecast: Cold today, snow tonight, frigid tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A cold front last night will lead to highs in the 20s for most spots today with another reinforcing cold front tonight leading to light snow and highs stuck in the teens tomorrow.

The highest impact will be the dangerous wind chill values especially tonight into tomorrow morning where -10 to -20 will be likely. While it does remain cold Thursday into Thursday night, the winds won’t be as strong Thursday night so wind chills as you’re heading to work or school Friday morning won’t be as cold as tomorrow morning.

As for the snow there still remains some uncertainty where the forecast is subject to change including where the heavier band will set-up and how much dry air will be in place which will limit snowfall amounts. Latest indications are that 4″ would be the absolute max for a snowfall total for the WIBW viewing area and that would be in north-central KS. Most spots will range from just a trace to 2″. Despite low snowfall totals, use caution if you’re out tonight with reduced visibility and slick roads.

Normal High: 40/Normal Low: 20 (WIBW)

Today: Increasing Clouds. Highs around 20° near the Nebraska border, near 30° near I-35. Winds NW 10-20, gusts around 25 mph. Wind chills in the teens for most spots.

Tonight: Snow likely. Lows in the single digits with wind chills between -10 to -20 thanks to winds gusting up to 25 mph.

Tomorrow: Other than some early morning flurries there may be some late day sun. Highs in the upper single digits to mid teens. Winds N/NW 10-20, gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chills likely below zero all day.

Winds finally relax Thursday night so while it will be another cold night, wind chills won’t be as brutal as Thursday morning. Friday morning wind chills could be as cold as -10.

Temperatures moderate Friday with highs in the mid 20s to low 30s with gusts around 20 mph. Gusts around 20 mph continue this weekend with highs warming in the 40s and 50s Saturday before cooling back down Sunday with highs closer to the freezing mark.

Taking Action:

Bundle up: Frigid temperatures are expected today through Friday morning. The snow tonight won’t be heavy but impacts will still exist so use caution if you’re going to be out tonight or tomorrow morning. Keep checking back today for updates in case the forecast changes on snowfall totals.

Check back later today for updates in case the forecast changes (WIBW)

