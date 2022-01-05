Advertisement

Water-main breaks being reported Wednesday morning across the city

Crews were working to repair several water-main breaks that were occurring Wednesday morning...
Crews were working to repair several water-main breaks that were occurring Wednesday morning "throughout Topeka," according to a message posted online by the city's utilities department. This file photo shows a water-main break in September near 4th and S. Kansas Avenue in downtown Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews are working to repair “several active water main breaks” that are occurring Wednesday morning in Topeka, according to city officials.

An announcement was posted around 9:12 a.m. Wednesday on the Nextdoor.com social media site.

According to the announcement, the water-main breaks were occurring “throughout Topeka.”

The breaks were being repaired in the order of their severity, according to the message.

“It is possible that residents in or near the affected areas may, at times, experience low water pressure or even no water pressure until the necessary repairs have been completed,” the message stated. “We do apologize for the inconvenience that these incidents may cause.

“However, our repair crews will continue to do their best to restore water service to all of our customers in a timely manner.”

The message also said that “normal water service disruption alerts will be posted to the specific neighborhoods that are affected, as usual.”

Anyone with questions or needing to report a water main break may call the city’s Customer Service Call Center at 785-368-3111.

