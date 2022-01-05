Water-main breaks being reported Wednesday morning across the city

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews are working to repair “several active water main breaks” that are occurring Wednesday morning in Topeka, according to city officials.

An announcement was posted around 9:12 a.m. Wednesday on the Nextdoor.com social media site.

According to the announcement, the water-main breaks were occurring “throughout Topeka.”

The breaks were being repaired in the order of their severity, according to the message.

“It is possible that residents in or near the affected areas may, at times, experience low water pressure or even no water pressure until the necessary repairs have been completed,” the message stated. “We do apologize for the inconvenience that these incidents may cause.

“However, our repair crews will continue to do their best to restore water service to all of our customers in a timely manner.”

The message also said that “normal water service disruption alerts will be posted to the specific neighborhoods that are affected, as usual.”

Anyone with questions or needing to report a water main break may call the city’s Customer Service Call Center at 785-368-3111.

