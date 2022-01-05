Washburn University says goodbye to KTWU executive director of over 20 years

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University will say farewell to KTWU executive director of over 20 years, Eugene Williams.

On Wednesday, Jan. 5, Washburn University says Eugene Williams, executive director of KTWU for over 20 years, will leave the station on Jan. 10.

“We’re very fortunate to have had Eugene shepherding KTWU through more than two decades,” said Dr. Jerry Farley, president of Washburn University. “He is an accomplished and prominent leader who has served as an exemplary innovator, mentor and a pioneer in broadcast journalism, public television and within the Topeka community.”

In addition to running the station, Farley noted Williams spent time mentoring and advising future leaders. He showed passion and always made time to advise and guide students, KTWU team members and members of the local and national communities with any issues presented to him.

WU said Williams was also an active member of the Kansas Association of Broadcasters and held various leadership roles including chair of the organization. He also served two terms as chairman of the Kansas Public Broadcasting Council and a 10-year term as chairman of the Kansas Public Broadcasting Council’s Digital Television Committee.

At the national level, Washburn said Williams served as a member of the Public Broadcasting System Board of Directors, served on the Small Station Fund Committee and the Digital Distribution Fund Panel for the Corporation of Public Broadcasting. He graduated from multiple National Association of Broadcasters programs and the management Development Seminar for Television Executives as well as the Broadcast Leadership Training Program.

“Williams brought a special level of expertise and an understanding of both the community and the great potential of public television to KTWU and to Washburn University,” said Dr. Juliann Mazachek, vice president of academic affairs. “He also welcomed our students into the station and brought his expertise into the classroom as an adjunct professor in our mass media program. His steady leadership and energy will be sorely missed.”

Mazachek said William was crucial in building relationships between KTWU and the station’s community partners. She said those relationships have been vital in the station’s content initiatives addressing community issues and helping KTWU feature local businesses and prominent figures within the community.

What’s more, Washburn said the relationships Williams built allowed KTWU to create a national presence in public television communities throughout the nation through its Presenting Station services. It said the service continues to achieve national distribution for multiple hours of programming with a reach that includes over 90% of the nation.

But, Mazacheck said Williams has also been a hands-on broadcaster serving as executive producer on multiple KTWU shows which received regional EMMY awards. He also served as host for a variety of TV shows and pageants as well as moderator of multiple political debates. She said his efforts earned him an induction into the Topeka Business Hall of Fame in 2016.

Mazacheck said Val VanDerSluis will serve as interim executive director and has been part of the KTWU team since August 2002. She started as traffic manager and was promoted through the ranks in programming before she was appointed director of programming, content and social media in July 2013. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism from the University of Kansas in December 2000.

Before she joined KTWU, Washburn said VanDerSluis worked for KTKA, the ABC affiliate in Topeka, and KCTV5, the CBS affiliate in Kansas City. In both of those jobs, it said she worked in the newsroom as an assignment editor. VanDerSluis has served on the Public Television Programming Association board since 2016 as past president and is a current member of the PTPA Meeting Planning Committee.

Washburn said it will launch a national search for the next executive director of KTWU in the spring.

