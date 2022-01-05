Wamego Police investigate apparent accidental shooting

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Initial reports indicate a woman was seriously injured after she was accidentally shot at a home in Wamego.

Around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, emergency responders were called to 105 E. Valley St. on reports of the incident.

Scanner traffic indicated the woman was shot in the shoulder by a small child and was seriously injured.

13 NEWS later interviewed Wamego Police Chief Michael Baker who did confirm a shooting happened at the residence, but did not say who was shot and who may have pulled the trigger.

Baker did say three people were inside the trailer at the time of the incident -- a mom, dad, and a small child.

Baker said he is awaiting results from the investigation before releasing more information.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.