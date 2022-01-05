Advertisement

Vaughn makes K-State history as ‘Cats top LSU in TaxAct Texas Bowl

LSU safety Todd Harris Jr. (4) causes Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn (22) to stop and...
LSU safety Todd Harris Jr. (4) causes Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn (22) to stop and turn during the first half of the Texas Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)(Michael Wyke | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:22 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (WIBW) - Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn set a new school record for touchdowns in a bowl game Tuesday night as the Wildcats topped LSU in the TaxAct Texas Bowl, 42-20.

Vaughn had four touchdowns in the win — the most for a player in K-State bowl history. Three of his touchdowns were on the ground, tying the current KSU bowl record.

Senior quarterback Skylar Thompson finished his final game in purple with 259 yds (21/28), 3 TDs and 0 INT.

The victory marks the first bowl win for K-State under head coach Chris Klieman.

K-State got on the board in the first quarter with a 25-yard touchdown from Malik Knowles off a pass from Skylar Thompson. The Wildcats would score two more in the second quarter — a one-yard rush from Vaughn and five-yard pass from Thompson to Knowles — to jump out to a 21-0 lead.

LSU’s Jontre Kirklin found Jaray Jenkins in the end zone to avoid the first half shutout.

K-State’s dominance continued in the second half with three-straight TDs from Vaughn.

The Tigers capped the night with two more scores with less than four minutes left, including an 81-yd TD as time expired.

