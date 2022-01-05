Advertisement

Universities meeting next week to discuss Covid protocols

Mask Sign
Mask Sign(AP images)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas, Kansas State, Emporia State and Washburn say they have made no changes to their operations amid the pandemic and will be meeting next week to further discuss their plans.

Officials say they will be meeting prior to the spring semester starting to discuss what they will do about mask wearing and remote learning options.

The Kansas Board of Regents has delegated responsibility to make decisions related to health and safety on state university campuses to the university’s presidents and chancellor.

KDHE’s dashboard shows 15,322 new Covid-19 cases and 104 hospitalizations since Monday. Stormont Vail confirmed it has had at least one patient test positive for both Influenza A and Covid-19. Hays Medical Center also reported a case Wednesday.

Riley County has identified 161 new COVID-19 cases and 176 additional recoveries since the last report on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. There are currently 206 active cases in Riley County.

Douglas County has implemented an emergency public health order requiring face coverings for those aged two and older inside public spaces in the county that will go into effect Friday, Jan. 7. According to the Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health, there were 1,538 active cases reported in the county as of Jan. 3. The 14-day moving average for new cases, 89 cases per day, is a record high.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka police early Tuesday were guarding a vehicle that had been reported stolen following an...
Two juveniles in custody after shots fired during early-morning incident in southwest Topeka
Crews respond to a two-vehicle wreck on SW Wanamaker Rd. at SW 30th Terr. Jan. 4, 2022.
Wanamaker Rd. reopens following two-vehicle wreck
Dylan Wymore, 21, of Topeka was arrested in the early morning hours of Tue., January 4, 2022.
Topeka man arrested for threatening to kill family members, responding officers
FILE - Shardell Shakur Jackson
Topeka man sentenced to over 21 years in prison for 2020 drive-by shooting
West Ridge buyer talks plans for mall

Latest News

Chief Justice to be first woman to present State of Judiciary in Kansas Statehouse
FILE
Over 160 new COVID-19 cases reported as RCHD loses contact tracing staff
FILE
Two charged with manufacturing, possessing, passing counterfeit bills
mask mandate
Masks required in Douglas Co. again after COVID-19 case record broken