Two KU fraternities banned for 5 years

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas has banned two of its fraternities after being investigated for hazing allegations.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that Phi Gamma Delta and Phi Delta Theta have both been banned for five years after each were determined to have participated in harmful hazing activities. The fraternities will not be allowed to return to campus until at least 2027. Both fraternities have a history of previous hazing complaints brought against them over the years.

