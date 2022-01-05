Advertisement

Two charged with manufacturing, possessing, passing counterfeit bills

FILE
FILE(WGEM)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men have been charged with the manufacturing, possession and passing of counterfeit bills.

On Wednesday, Jan. 5, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the District of Kansas says a federal grand jury in Wichita charged an Oklahoma man with two counts of passing counterfeit bills.

Court documents indicate Chad R. Johnson, 38, has been accused of passing six counterfeit $50 bills to a business in August 2021 and passing three counterfeit $100 bills to a business in September 2021. That would be $600 in counterfeit bills total.

The Office also said on Wednesday a federal grand jury indicted Johnny Hockaday, 57, of Wichita, for manufacturing, possessing and passing counterfeit bills.

Court documents indicate the bills Hockaday attempted to use were of various denominations in 2019. He is also accused of attempting to defraud a business using four counterfeit $100 bills in September 2021.

The U.S. Secret Service is investigating both cases while Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan Metzger prosecutes.

