Topeka Vendors Market accepting vendors for indoor market event

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One local group wants to promote trade and commerce on an individual level.

The Topeka Vendors Market is excited to host its first indoor Farmers and Makers Market January 15 at 520 SE Adams. Community members are not only welcome to come and browse the selections, but can even find space for a booth of their own.

The Topeka Vendors Market held an open house and sign-up event Wednesday night, but interested vendors can still reach out for information on pricing and locations. Just send an email to Topekavendorsmarket@gmail.com with “Farmers Market” in the subject line.

