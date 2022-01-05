Topeka Salvation Army still looking for help during Red Kettle campaign

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Salvation Army is still trying to reach its goal for its Red Kettle campaign.

The nonprofit says it has collected just over 28 percent of the $260,000 it aims to raise.

Anyone looking to help get that number up can of course give at one the various Red Kettle locations set up around town, or bring them in to the Salvation Army building at 1320 SE 6th St. Donations can also be made online at the Topeka Salvation Army website or on its Facebook page.

