Advertisement

Topeka City Council hold discussion on hiring new city manager

By Isaac French
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s new mayor and council members took their seats Tuesday and didn’t waste any time getting to work, laying out how they’ll find a new city manager to replace Brent Trout.

At the first council meeting of the year, Mike Padilla was officially sworn in as Topeka’s Mayor.

Brett Kell was sworn in as the new representative for district five and returning council members took their oaths for new terms.

As the changes in the governing body were finalized, the main topic Tuesday was the process for finding a new city manager.

The process is still in the early stages but several council members along with members of the public said they would prefer to see a local hire.

“I think that resonates with a lot of the council members and I certainly think that is something we’re really going to consider,” said Mayor, Mike Padilla. “This will be less of a nationwide search than it might be a regional or local search.”

Council members also expressed the importance of keeping the process transparent for the public.

“The council is committed to making that process as transparent and open to the public as possible,” said Mayor Padilla. “There are going to be plenty of times for the public to give us ideas that they think we should be considering when looking for a new city manager.”

Mayor Mike Padilla says the council has many discussions planned regarding the position and the hiring process.

“We’re very aware that this is an important decision, it’s a decision that affects our entire community and we’re not moving so fast that somebody may think we’re trying to pull a quick one, we’re just not going to do that.”

If you would like to express your opinion to the council on the hiring process, you can sign up for public comment.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Ridge buyer talks plans for mall
(File)
Kansas breaks single-day records for new COVID cases
Dustin Lewis
Topeka man arrested on multiple drug and firearm charges
Topeka police early Tuesday were guarding a vehicle that had been reported stolen following an...
Two juveniles in custody after shots fired during early-morning incident in southwest Topeka
Russell Washington IV (left), and Jessica Andrews (right).
Two arrested for meth north of Holton

Latest News

Hunter and Harley Smith are putting the final touches on their 2nd book.
Good Kids: Emporia twins write and illustrate the first in a new book series
LSU safety Todd Harris Jr. (4) causes Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn (22) to stop and...
Vaughn makes K-State history as ‘Cats top LSU in TaxAct Texas Bowl
Kansas forward David McCormack (33) shoots between Oklahoma State forward Matthew-Alexander...
No. 6 Kansas survives cold stretch, beats Oklahoma State
Topeka City Council hold discussion on hiring a new city manager
Topeka City Council hold discussion on hiring a new city manager