Topeka City Council hold discussion on hiring new city manager

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s new mayor and council members took their seats Tuesday and didn’t waste any time getting to work, laying out how they’ll find a new city manager to replace Brent Trout.

At the first council meeting of the year, Mike Padilla was officially sworn in as Topeka’s Mayor.

Brett Kell was sworn in as the new representative for district five and returning council members took their oaths for new terms.

As the changes in the governing body were finalized, the main topic Tuesday was the process for finding a new city manager.

The process is still in the early stages but several council members along with members of the public said they would prefer to see a local hire.

“I think that resonates with a lot of the council members and I certainly think that is something we’re really going to consider,” said Mayor, Mike Padilla. “This will be less of a nationwide search than it might be a regional or local search.”

Council members also expressed the importance of keeping the process transparent for the public.

“The council is committed to making that process as transparent and open to the public as possible,” said Mayor Padilla. “There are going to be plenty of times for the public to give us ideas that they think we should be considering when looking for a new city manager.”

Mayor Mike Padilla says the council has many discussions planned regarding the position and the hiring process.

“We’re very aware that this is an important decision, it’s a decision that affects our entire community and we’re not moving so fast that somebody may think we’re trying to pull a quick one, we’re just not going to do that.”

If you would like to express your opinion to the council on the hiring process, you can sign up for public comment.

