Theft from irrigation system under investigation in Atchison County

ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities are investigating the recent theft of two batteries worth approximately $1,000 from an irrigation system in rural Atchison County, noting similar crimes have been committed in the same area.

According to KAIR Radio, the batteries were reported stolen on Dec. 24 in the 13000 block of 322nd Road.

The Atchison County Sheriff’s Office said two batteries were stolen from a center-pivot irrigation system.

Atchison County sheriff’s officials said “other similar thefts have occurred in Doniphan County, where wiring was removed from center-pivot irrigation systems,” according to KAIR.

Anyone with information may call the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office at 913-367-4323.

