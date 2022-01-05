Advertisement

Single-vehicle crash reported early Wednesday afternoon southeast of Topeka

Emergency crews were called to the 5100 block of SE 53rd early Wednesday afternoon on a...
Emergency crews were called to the 5100 block of SE 53rd early Wednesday afternoon on a single-vehicle rollover.(WIBW/Eric Ives)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to a report of a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday afternoon just southeast of Topeka.

The crash was reported around 12:21 p.m. in the 5100 block of S.E. 53rd Street.

Initial reports indicated a vehicle went off the road and flipped onto its roof, landing in a creek,

The Shawnee Heights fire department, along with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and American Medical Response ambulance, responded to the scene.

Officials say the driver was not injured.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

