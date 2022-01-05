Shawnee Co. facing COVID-19 testing strains

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An increase in COVID-19 cases has led to an uptick in demand for tests.

Craig Barnes with the Shawnee Co. Health Department said he expects the demand for testing to stay up as long as Omicron is a key player in the pandemic.

According to Barnes, some users of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) COVID-19 testing sites in the area have reported delays in getting the results of their PCR tests.

At-home COVID-19 test suppliers are facing issues many other industries have battled during the pandemic.

“There have been supply chain issues,” Barnes said.

Barnes said the Health Department is researching ways to partner with at-home testing providers, like Binaxnow, to increase the supply in the county.

He said if someone is experiencing COVID symptoms do not be picky about the type of test you use to get results.

“If somebody is exhibiting symptoms or is fearful they’ve been exposed to COVID, any test they can get their hands on, be it through a mass testing site or a rapid antigen test, through a clinic or another facility, get that test when you’re able.”

If you can’t get a test, take precautions.

“The recommendation would be to quarantine, definitely wearing a mask if you’re moving around the community and social distancing,” he suggested.

“The general mitigation measures we’ve been encouraging throughout the pandemic apply here.”

To find a testing provider in Shawnee Co., click here and click “KDHE Interactive Map”.

Stormont Vail Health patients can call 785-354-6000.

Patients at The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus can call 785-272-2161.

