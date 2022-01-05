Advertisement

Red Cross urges Kansans to volunteer as states rebuild from tornadoes, wildfires

FILE
FILE(Maddie Kerth)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As multiple states are rebuilding from December tornadoes and wildfires, the Red Cross has called on Kansans to volunteer at home and across the nation.

The American Red Cross of Kansas and Oklahoma says it needs help in 2022 and has asked Kansans to consider making a New Year’s resolution to become a volunteer.

Locally, the Red Cross said over 1,200 people volunteer with the organization and are part of the almost 300,000 people who enable it to respond to an average of 60,000 disasters each year. It said volunteers help train over 4.6 million people in lifesaving skills, help provide nearly 550,000 services to military members and veterans, and to reconnect almost 9,000 families separated by war or disaster worldwide.

In addition, the Red Cross said as many as 2.5 million volunteer donors give blood and platelets annually.

While some Kansans and Oklahomans volunteering for the Red Cross are currently helping those affected by tornadoes in Kentucky and wildfires in Colorado, the organization said local volunteers frequently offer their help at home as well.

“Our Red Cross volunteers support their community and neighbors in need each and every day,” said Jennifer Young, Regional Volunteer Services Officer. “In the last year, Red Cross volunteers provided food, shelter, comfort and hope to over 6,600 people affected by home fires and other disasters in communities across Kansas and Oklahoma.”

Positions the Red Cross said it needs help filling in Kansas are as follows:

  • Blood Donor Ambassador
  • Disaster Action Team
  • Disaster Recovery Casework
  • Services to the Armed Forces Casework
  • Blood Transportation Specialists
  • Disaster Duty Officer

Training is free, but the Red Cross said the hope volunteers provide is priceless.

For more information about available positions at the Red Cross, click HERE.

To see more volunteer opportunities, click HERE.

