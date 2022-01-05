Recovery loans open for Kansans rebuilding from December wildfires

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Recovery loans have opened for Kansans who are rebuilding from widespread wildfires in December caused by a severe windstorm.

Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers says he understands ranchers and farmers facing hardship after the Dec. 15 fires following a wind storm in the state are starting on the long road to recovery.

“We are here to provide support for Kansans that will need long-term aid to rebuild and recover,” said Treasurer Rogers. “This isn’t a short-term project, it will be a long-term effort to restore the livelihoods of these Kansans, and my office will help in every way possible.”

Rogers listed information about the Economic Recovery Loan Program as one of the recovery resources for farmers and ranchers on the Kansas Department of Agriculture website. He said the program is one of the linked deposit loan programs which provides low-cost loans and is operated through the Pooled Money Investment Bond, the State Treasurer’s Office and local financial institutions.

Rogers said the loans available through the program have been specifically designed to provide relief to struggling small businesses and agriculture operations. He said those interested should speak with their preferred financial institution about access the loans.

Additional information, including financial institutions already participating, can be found HERE.

