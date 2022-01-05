RCPD accepting online crime reports

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County residents can now report crimes online.

The Riley Co. Police Department have created an online reporting form on its website. The service isn’t available for an emergency situation, but certain crimes; including property damage, theft, and identity theft; can be reported through the form.

To report a crime, go to RileyCountyPolice.org/report.

