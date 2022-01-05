Advertisement

RCPD accepting online crime reports

Riley County Law Enforcement Center
Riley County Law Enforcement Center(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 8:17 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County residents can now report crimes online.

The Riley Co. Police Department have created an online reporting form on its website. The service isn’t available for an emergency situation, but certain crimes; including property damage, theft, and identity theft; can be reported through the form.

To report a crime, go to RileyCountyPolice.org/report.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Ridge buyer talks plans for mall
(File)
Kansas breaks single-day records for new COVID cases
Dustin Lewis
Topeka man arrested on multiple drug and firearm charges
Russell Washington IV (left), and Jessica Andrews (right).
Two arrested for meth north of Holton
Topeka police early Tuesday were guarding a vehicle that had been reported stolen following an...
Two juveniles in custody after shots fired during early-morning incident in southwest Topeka

Latest News

Topeka Salvation Army still looking for help during Red Kettle campaign
Crews from several agencies responded to a barn fire on SE Paulen Rd. Jan. 4, 2022.
Animals killed in Osage Co. barn fire
Crews respond to a two-vehicle wreck on SW Wanamaker Rd. at SW 30th Terr. Jan. 4, 2022.
Wanamaker Rd. reopens following two-vehicle wreck
Calamar Vice President Jerry Hill said he's confident the materials are still safe to work with...
Calamar Vice President talks timeline for Kanza Park project completion