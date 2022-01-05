Advertisement

New Taco Casa owner discusses plans, re-opening

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A beloved Topeka taco shop may not be out of commission for long.

Taco Casa closed its doors just before the New Year, but new owners plan to re-open soon. 13 NEWS spoke with co-owner Kevin Dunford, who says he saw the closing sign when he was getting tacos.

Dunford has a few design changes in mind for the newly named “Tiki Taco Shop,” including an expanded dining space and a rustic beach theme. But, he emphasized that the food everyone loves would remain the same.

“I look forward to keeping this place going,” Dunford said. “I don’t like seeing these small businesses shut down in town. It’s so well-known, I want people to know it’s still here, but it’s almost kind of new.”

Dunford said he expects Tiki Taco Shop to open in as early as two weeks.

