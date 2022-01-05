Advertisement

New legislation would distinguish beef from Kansas ranchers in grocery cases

FILE
FILE(Nick Nelson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - New legislation introduced by Senator Roger Marshall would distinguish beef from Kansas ranchers in grocery cases nationwide.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) said on Wednesday, Jan. 5, he introduced the Bona Fide Beef Branding Act which would help ranchers distinguish their product in the meat case at grocery stores nationwide.

Sen. Marshall said the legislation would direct the U.S. Department of Agriculture to eliminate the “Product of the USA” label on meat and create three new voluntary labels to address consumer confusion.

“To me, it is clear that the current ‘Product of the USA’ label for beef does not convey accurate information to consumers and fails to help American ranchers distinguish their product in the meat case,” said Marshall. “Not only are descriptive labels more accurate, but they will help U.S. ranchers differentiate the wholesome, safe, and nutritious beef they raise. It is preeminently important that meat labels are clear and accurate in a way that leaves little question in consumers’ minds.”

Marshall said the legislation follows an announcement from the White House about upcoming “Product of the USA” labeling rules, so consumers can better understand where their food comes from.

In a letter Marshall sent to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack in September, he encouraged the secretary to eliminate the label and replace it with more specific labels.

In July, Marshall said the USDA announced the initiation of a top-to-bottom review of the “Product of the USA” label to help guide upcoming rule-making on the matter.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka police early Tuesday were guarding a vehicle that had been reported stolen following an...
Two juveniles in custody after shots fired during early-morning incident in southwest Topeka
Crews respond to a two-vehicle wreck on SW Wanamaker Rd. at SW 30th Terr. Jan. 4, 2022.
Wanamaker Rd. reopens following two-vehicle wreck
Dylan Wymore, 21, of Topeka was arrested in the early morning hours of Tue., January 4, 2022.
Topeka man arrested for threatening to kill family members, responding officers
FILE - Shardell Shakur Jackson
Topeka man sentenced to over 21 years in prison for 2020 drive-by shooting
West Ridge buyer talks plans for mall

Latest News

FILE
Washburn University says goodbye to KTWU executive director of over 20 years
Crews repairing water-main breaks Wednesday in Topeka
FILE
Red Cross urges Kansans to volunteer as states rebuild from tornadoes, wildfires
The studio specializes in Native American art.
Ribbon cut on art studio
Emergency crews were called to the 5100 block of SE 53rd early Wednesday afternoon on a...
Single-vehicle crash reported early Wednesday afternoon southeast of Topeka