New legislation would distinguish beef from Kansas ranchers in grocery cases

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - New legislation introduced by Senator Roger Marshall would distinguish beef from Kansas ranchers in grocery cases nationwide.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) said on Wednesday, Jan. 5, he introduced the Bona Fide Beef Branding Act which would help ranchers distinguish their product in the meat case at grocery stores nationwide.

Sen. Marshall said the legislation would direct the U.S. Department of Agriculture to eliminate the “Product of the USA” label on meat and create three new voluntary labels to address consumer confusion.

“To me, it is clear that the current ‘Product of the USA’ label for beef does not convey accurate information to consumers and fails to help American ranchers distinguish their product in the meat case,” said Marshall. “Not only are descriptive labels more accurate, but they will help U.S. ranchers differentiate the wholesome, safe, and nutritious beef they raise. It is preeminently important that meat labels are clear and accurate in a way that leaves little question in consumers’ minds.”

Marshall said the legislation follows an announcement from the White House about upcoming “Product of the USA” labeling rules, so consumers can better understand where their food comes from.

In a letter Marshall sent to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack in September, he encouraged the secretary to eliminate the label and replace it with more specific labels.

In July, Marshall said the USDA announced the initiation of a top-to-bottom review of the “Product of the USA” label to help guide upcoming rule-making on the matter.

