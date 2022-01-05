Advertisement

Morse appointed Manhattan mayor at Tuesday meeting

By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 6:56 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan’s new mayor comes into the position with previous experience on the job.

Linda Morse was selected to be the next mayor of the Little Apple at Tuesday night’s Manhattan City Commission meeting.

According to the Little Apple Post, the Manhattan City Commission swore in its newly elected and re-elected members at Tuesday night’s meeting, in addition to selecting Morse as mayor.

Morse, who has been on the city commission for a number of years, previously served as Manhattan’s mayor from September 2017 to November 2018.

She replaces Wynn Butler as the mayor of Manhattan. Butler will return to his role as a Manhattan city commissioner.

Morse said she is encouraged with recent census numbers reflecting growth in Manhattan: “We had been pretty stagnant financially and population-wise.”

According to the Little Apple Post, Morse also discussed the possible annexation of the Green Valley area in Pottawatomie County and further economic development initiatives that are being pursued, in addition to the recently approved strategic plan for Manhattan.

“We need to kind of tear it apart and make it ours,” Morse said. “Piece by piece we will implement that for the betterment of the city and the betterment of our city staff.”

Also at Tuesday night’s meeting, Mark Hatesohl was chosen as Manhattan’s mayor pro tem.

Manhattan is governed by a five-member city council and a city manager.

Manhattan’s mayor, who doesn’t have veto power, serves a one-year term and is selected from among city council members who receive the highest vote totals in city elections that are held in odd-numbered years.

“That was very important to me,” he said, “and then of course the issues that we’ve begun to address with housing. I think it’s transformative what we’re able to do now compared to two years ago and I look forward to all the success in the future.”

Butler reflected on his time as mayor, his second round at the position, saying he enjoyed the ceremonial elements and “spending a lot of time shaking the tree to get people to come out and serve on boards.”

The Little Apple Post reports that a property tax increase was Butler’s one disappointment, but he is optimistic as the city has collected approximately $900,000 higher sales tax receipts than last year.

In his final proclamation as mayor, Butler issued a declaration of Jan. 15 to 17 as the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration and Days of Service in Manhattan.

During Tuesday night’s meeting, outgoing commissioner Aaron Estabrook was recognized for his service to the governing body. Estabrook served on the Manhattan City Commission for the past two years.

According to the Little Apple Post, Estabrook said the naming of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive was one of the highlights of his two years on the commission.

