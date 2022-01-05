KHP works three fatal crashes over New Year’s weekend
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - State troopers worked three fatal crashes over the New Year’s holiday weekend and helped nearly 650 other drivers.
The Kansas Highway Patrol has announced its New Year’s Holiday Activity Report. In the report, it said Troopers assisted 648 drivers throughout the weekend.
KHP said its reporting period for the holiday ran from 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30, through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 2.
Troopers worked three non-DUI-related crashes which resulted in three fatalities during the period.
|Enforcement Data
|2020
|2021
|2022
|DUI Arrests
|15
|26
|11
|Speed Citations
|329
|733
|490
|Speed Warnings
|386
|579
|409
|Safety Belt - Adult Citations
|54
|31
|30
|Safety Belt - Adult Warnings
|9
|5
|4
|Safety Belt - Teen Citations
|0
|7
|2
|Safety Belt - Teen Warnings
|0
|0
|0
|Child Restraint - Citations
|14
|9
|8
|Motorist Assists
|297
|906
|648
|Crash Data
|2020
|2021
|2022
|Fatal DUI Related Crashes
|0
|0
|0
|DUI Related Fatalities
|0
|0
|0
|Non-DUI Related Fatal Crashes
|0
|0
|3
|Non-DUI Related Fatalities
|0
|0
|3
