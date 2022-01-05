KHP works three fatal crashes over New Year’s weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - State troopers worked three fatal crashes over the New Year’s holiday weekend and helped nearly 650 other drivers.

The Kansas Highway Patrol has announced its New Year’s Holiday Activity Report. In the report, it said Troopers assisted 648 drivers throughout the weekend.

KHP said its reporting period for the holiday ran from 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30, through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 2.

Troopers worked three non-DUI-related crashes which resulted in three fatalities during the period.

Enforcement Data 2020 2021 2022 DUI Arrests 15 26 11 Speed Citations 329 733 490 Speed Warnings 386 579 409 Safety Belt - Adult Citations 54 31 30 Safety Belt - Adult Warnings 9 5 4 Safety Belt - Teen Citations 0 7 2 Safety Belt - Teen Warnings 0 0 0 Child Restraint - Citations 14 9 8 Motorist Assists 297 906 648

Crash Data 2020 2021 2022 Fatal DUI Related Crashes 0 0 0 DUI Related Fatalities 0 0 0 Non-DUI Related Fatal Crashes 0 0 3 Non-DUI Related Fatalities 0 0 3

