KHP works three fatal crashes over New Year’s weekend

Kansas Highway Patrol
Kansas Highway Patrol
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - State troopers worked three fatal crashes over the New Year’s holiday weekend and helped nearly 650 other drivers.

The Kansas Highway Patrol has announced its New Year’s Holiday Activity Report. In the report, it said Troopers assisted 648 drivers throughout the weekend.

KHP said its reporting period for the holiday ran from 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30, through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 2.

Troopers worked three non-DUI-related crashes which resulted in three fatalities during the period.

Enforcement Data202020212022
DUI Arrests152611
Speed Citations329733490
Speed Warnings386579409
Safety Belt - Adult Citations543130
Safety Belt - Adult Warnings954
Safety Belt - Teen Citations072
Safety Belt - Teen Warnings000
Child Restraint - Citations1498
Motorist Assists297906648
Crash Data202020212022
Fatal DUI Related Crashes000
DUI Related Fatalities000
Non-DUI Related Fatal Crashes003
Non-DUI Related Fatalities003

