Former Seaman teacher to change plea in child pornography case

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A former Seaman teacher facing child pornography charges will change his plea.

40-year-old Jeffrey Pierce originally pleaded not guilty to all three counts against him, two for producing child porn and one for possession.

Just last week, Pierce notified the court that he wishes to change his plea. A change of plea hearing is set for January 21st.

