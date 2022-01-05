Advertisement

Former Seaman teacher to change plea in child pornography case

Jeff Pierce pleaded not guilty to two counts of producing child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography.(Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A former Seaman teacher facing child pornography charges will change his plea.

40-year-old Jeffrey Pierce originally pleaded not guilty to all three counts against him, two for producing child porn and one for possession.

Just last week, Pierce notified the court that he wishes to change his plea. A change of plea hearing is set for January 21st.

