Fire crews sent to Walmart distribution center south of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews were sent early Wednesday to the Walmart distribution center in south Topeka on a report of a possible hydrogen tank leak.

The incident was reported as an automatic fire alarm around 6:58 a.m. at the Walmart Distribution Center, located at 1303 S.W. Innovation Parkway, just south of the Montara area.

Initial reports indicated Topeka Fire Department crews were investigating]ing a possible hydrogen leak at the facility.

Several Topeka Fire Department trucks could be seen shortly after 7:30 a.m. on the north side of the building.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

