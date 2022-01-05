Fire crews sent to Walmart distribution center south of Topeka
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 8:43 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews were sent early Wednesday to the Walmart distribution center in south Topeka on a report of a possible hydrogen tank leak.
The incident was reported as an automatic fire alarm around 6:58 a.m. at the Walmart Distribution Center, located at 1303 S.W. Innovation Parkway, just south of the Montara area.
Initial reports indicated Topeka Fire Department crews were investigating]ing a possible hydrogen leak at the facility.
Several Topeka Fire Department trucks could be seen shortly after 7:30 a.m. on the north side of the building.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
Check wibw.com for more details as they become available.
