Chief Justice to be first woman to present State of Judiciary in Kansas Statehouse

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Supreme Court Chief Justice Marla Luckert will be the first woman to ever present the Kansas State of the Judiciary in the Statehouse.

Kansas Courts says Supreme Court Chief Justice Marla Luckert will give the 2022 State of the Kansas Judiciary address to a joint session of the Legislature in the House chamber of the Statehouse.

Luckert will update Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and members of the Legislature, as well as the public, on the current state of Kansas’s court systems and how it provides important services to individuals and businesses statewide.

The address will be made at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at the Kansas Statehouse. The State of the Judiciary will be presented ahead of the State of the State Address, which will be presented at 6:30 p.m.

The Court said Luckert will be the first woman chief justice in Kansas’s history to deliver the State of the Judiciary in the Statehouse. She was the second woman appointed to serve on the Kansas Supreme Court and the second to serve as chief justice.

