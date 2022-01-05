Calamar Vice President talks timeline for Kanza Park project completion

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Through summer’s heat, fall’s changing colors and now winter’s snow, the construction site for a retirement community in Kanza Park shows little change.

But Jerry Hill, the Vice President of Calamar, the company behind the project, said Tuesday the site has had more work done than it appears.

“By this time next month all the trades will be active on the site framing, plumbing, electricians will be active on-site leaning towards the completion date.”

Hill said his goal is to complete construction by the end of the third quarter of 2022 and have people living in the building by the end of the year.

He said continued supply chain issues remain the main factor in the project’s delays.

He has confidence the site is safe even with the materials exposed to nature’s elements.

“Part of what our framers can do now in looking at the site, we’ve engaged a third-party engineer to do a complete analysis of it,” he said.

“All of the materials are designed to be in the weather. He’ll look at the site and tell us what needs to be replaced, what’s okay and what needs to be repaired.”

District 8 Topeka City Councilman Spencer Duncan said recent city inspections support Hill’s beliefs.

“As of now, we have no concerns about safety with the materials,” he said.

“If this project doesn’t start to move forward there will be a time where safety does become a problem in terms of deterioration of the project itself, if that comes around then we’ll have to step in and shut down the project.”

As for Calamar’s expected timeline, Duncan said he’ll believe it when he sees it.

“All I know is that in my community, we’ve been looking at a half-built project for a year and that’s my concern.”

When asked why anybody should believe Hill at this point, he said there is excitement to make the Topeka site a flagship retirement community for Calamar.

“It’s not a matter of trusting me, it’s a matter of trusting what happens on the property,” he said.

“We are excited about being in Topeka we are excited about being on-site, what intervened was the worldwide pandemic, we had the labor and the supply chain issues which slowed this project down and we’re turning the corner on that and we’re gonna finish up this year.”

