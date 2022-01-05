Animals killed in Osage Co. barn fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews say several animals were killed in a barn fire Tuesday night in Osage Co.

It was reported just after 5 p.m. at 11376 SE Paulen Rd.

The fire caused part of the structure to collapse.

Fire crews on the scene said it appears the cause was accidental, possibly related to a heater.

Several agencies from around Osage County responded, along with Shawnee Heights fire.

