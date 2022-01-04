World-famous SUE the T. rex to make Topeka debut at Great Overland Station

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A world-famous visitor will be featured at the Great Overland Station during Topeka Dino Days.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation says the feature attraction of the multi-venue Topeka Dino Days will open on Feb. 4 with SUE the T. rex exhibit at the Great Overland Station, 701 N. Kansas Ave.

SUE is the most complete and best-preserved Tyrannosaurus rex ever discovered.

Shawnee Co. Parks and Rec. said the Great Overland Station will host a special exhibition to feature the latest scientific discoveries about the incredible fossil. Visitors will explore the sights, sounds and smells of SUE’s world, see casts of real fossils and come face to face with a cast of SUE’s skeleton.

“We’re especially excited to host this exhibit at the Great Overland Station,” said John Bell, recreation supervisor for Old Prairie Town and Great Overland Station. “This will draw people into a beautiful, historic facility and will show Great Overland Station’s potential as a museum not just for railroad history but other exciting exhibits as well.”

The exhibit is part of Topeka Dino Days, a Visit Topeka event that will include Dinosaurs Alive, animatronic dinosaurs at the Topeka Zoo, and the Tiny Titans exhibit at Kansas Children’s Discovery Center where kids can sit in a dinosaur nest, examine dinosaur eggs and even dress up as a dino.

“We believe [Topeka Dino Days] will result in some extraordinary experiences for local families as well as tens of thousands of expected visitors,” said Sean Dixon, Visit Topeka president. “We can’t wait for families and dinosaur enthusiasts alike to see Topeka put on a show of prehistoric proportions.”

SUE’s fossils are on permanent display at the Field Museum in Chicago, so Shawnee Co. Parks and Rec. said the traveling exhibition gives people all over the world the chance to experience one of the biggest T-Rex specimens ever found. The exhibition features an exact cast of SUE’s skeleton, which measures 40 feet from snout to tail and 13 feet tall at the hip.

Visitors will be able to see a lot more than just SUE’s skeleton though, Parks and Rec. said new interactive and digital tech will highlight the latest scientific discoveries and show what SUE’s world would have been like.

To help visualize how SUE would have looked in real life, SCP+R said there will be a full-size fleshed-out replica of a T. rex battling one of its favorite prey - the duck-billed herbivore Edmontosaurus.

Visitors will also be able to immerse themselves in SUE’s world. SCP+R said there will be a giant floor-to-ceiling screen that will show realistic animations of SUE interacting with other prehistoric animals. Interactive stations will also give visitors the chance to smell prehistoric plants and even scientists’ best guess of what SUE’s breath would have smelled like. The experience will include a multimedia light show which will highlight details of SUE’s skeleton, touchable bronze casts of some of SUE’s bones and a station where visitors can hear and feel the deep, low rumbling of SUE’s growl.

In addition to the new tech and activities, Parks and Rec. said the exhibition will highlight new scientific discoveries about T. rex in general and SUE in particular. While SUE was first discovered in 1990, scientists are still learning new things about the dinosaur species, due in large part to SUE’s bones.

In the new traveling exhibition, SCP+R said SUE’s skeleton includes all the latest scientific updates, including an extra set of bones that scientists were not quite sure how to position when SUE was first found. These bones, called gastralia, are “belly ribs” that stretched across the abdomen and helped it breathe.

“We can’t wait to reintroduce SUE to the world,” said Jaap Hoogstraten, the Director of Exhibitions at the Field Museum who oversaw updates to SUW and the new components of the traveling exhibit. “SUE is the crown jewel of the Field’s collections, and now we’re finally showing them off the way they deserve.”

The SUE exhibit will run through May 1. Tiny Titans will run from Feb. 24 to May 30. Dates for Dinosaurs Alive have yet to be set.

Tickets for Topeka Dino Days will be available beginning Friday, Jan. 7.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.