Woman killed Monday after car hits unoccupied vehicle on I-70 near Bonner Springs

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was killed early Monday when the car she was driving struck an unoccupied, parked vehicle on Interstate 70 in Wyandotte County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 7:30 a.m. Monday on I-70 near K-7 highway.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2012 Ford Focus was westbound on I-70 when the driver lost control of the car on the snow-and-ice packed roads.

The Ford then struck the rear of a 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe, which was abandoned on the outside -- or right -- shoulder of the roadway.

The driver of the Ford, Gretchen Gosch, 33, of Roeland Park, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Gosch, who was alone in the car, was wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.