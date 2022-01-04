Advertisement

USD 383 reinstates district-wide mask mandate

(WIBW)
By Isaac French
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The USD 383 Board voted 4-1 to begin requiring masks in all district schools and support buildings when classes resume Tuesday.

The board decided to call the special meeting after hearing from their medical advisory committee which is made up of local physicians and members of the health department.

“Over the week as we were discussing planning our next meeting, the doctors brought forward their concerns about the changes, cases and things like that in the community,” said Board President, Jurdene Coleman.

The committee outlined recent county and district trends before the board’s vote.

Doctor Ryan Knopp and Doctor Kate Dove expressed concerns about the omicron variant, how quickly it spreads, and how it’s putting more kids in the hospital.

“The likelihood of USD 383 experiencing unprecedented numbers of COVID cases and quarantines in the next four to eight weeks is the highest it’s been so far in the pandemic,” said Dr Ryan Knopp.

Dr. Ryan Knopp told the board they can either make a proactive decision and prevent cases by requiring masks or a reactive decision, such as shutting down schools due to increased staff quarantines.

The board ultimately decided to re-instate its district-wide mask mandate, they had dropped high schools from the requirement back in November.

“We’ve seen other school districts that are close to us have to go back and forth to being in school and not in school and masks and no masks and like doctor Knopp said we’ve been lucky and proactive and we’ve been able to avoid these major shutdowns so hopefully this decision will keep us on this course and keep us proactive,” said Coleman.

The board will re-visit the requirement at their February 2nd meeting.

