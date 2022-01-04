Advertisement

US flight cancellations ease a bit but still running high

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Better weather is helping some travelers get home after the New Year’s holiday, but airlines are still canceling a high number of flights.

By late Tuesday morning on the East Coast, airlines had scrubbed more than 1,200 flights for the day.

That’s a very high number but not compared with Monday’s disruptions, which included more than 3,200 canceled flights. Southwest Airlines has canceled more than 300 flights, or 10% of its schedule for the day.

The number of canceled flights began rising Dec. 24, and several airlines blamed it on crew shortages due to the spreading omicron variant of COVID-19.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Ridge buyer talks plans for mall
(File)
Kansas breaks single-day records for new COVID cases
Dustin Lewis
Topeka man arrested on multiple drug and firearm charges
Russell Washington IV (left), and Jessica Andrews (right).
Two arrested for meth north of Holton
A Topeka man is behind bars following a traffic stop near 102nd and U.S. Highway 75 for a...
Topeka Man Behind Bars for Meth & Drug Charges

Latest News

For second time in past month, same house catches fire in south Topeka
Washington Football Team takes the field before a NFL football game between the Philadelphia...
Washington to reveal new name Feb. 2; won’t be RedWolves
Annual state business poll finds leaders concerned of workforce, taxes headed into 2022
Interstate 95 is seen Tuesday morning. Motorists spent all night stranded on the roadway.
Hundreds stranded all night on snowy highway in Virginia