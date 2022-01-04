Tuesday forecast: Warmest day of the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Enjoy the mild weather today because a couple cold fronts, tonight and tomorrow night will usher in arctic air for the rest of the week. There will also be a round of snow Wednesday night which will impact Thursday morning’s commute.

Confidence is high that Thursday will be our coldest day of the week with highs stuck in the teens and wind chills only -5 to 5 in the afternoon. There’s also going to be snow Wednesday night. As of now latest models are pretty consistent on indicating 1-2″ for many spots but also some areas with less than 1′' and others that may get closer to 3″. So with that said will go with a widespread Trace to 2″ for northeast KS with isolated 2-3″ especially north of I-70. This will be fine-tuned over the next 24-36 hours so keep checking back for updates.

Normal High: 40/Normal Low: 21 (WIBW)

Today: Some high clouds this morning otherwise more sun this afternoon. Highs in the low 40s to low 50s. Highs will depend on cloud cover and how much snow is still leftover. Winds S/SW 10-20, gusts around 30 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the mid teens to low 20s. Winds W/NW 10-20, gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chills in the single digits.

Tomorrow: Increasing Clouds. Highs in the 20s. Winds NW 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph. Wind chills in the teens through the afternoon.

There is a chance snow moves into north-central KS around 4pm but most spots will not get snow until after sunset. With snow moving through the area overnight most of the snow will be gone by sunrise on Thursday. Behind the round of snow will be bitterly cold temperatures, in fact it may be similar if not colder than Saturday with highs stuck in the teens and wind chills in the single digits both below and slightly above zero all day.

Temperatures warm back up Friday and Saturday before another dry cold front pushes through Saturday night. Going dry for now however IF precipitation were to occur it may actually end up being rain based on the timing of the front Saturday evening.

Taking Action:

Take advantage of the warmest day of the week today

Colder weather moves in for the rest of the week with Wednesday night through Thursday night being the coldest part of the week (wind chill as cold as-20). This includes a round of snow Wednesday night which will impact Thursday morning’s commute even if snowfall totals won’t be particularly heavy, Trace to 2″ for most spots.



