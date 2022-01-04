Advertisement

Travis Tritt “Set In Stone” to roll through Topeka Performing Arts Center

Travis Tritt to Headline the 20th Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival
FILE - Travis Tritt(tcw-wtoc)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - CMA and Grammy award-winning artist Travis Tritt is headed to the Capitol City this spring.

The Topeka Performing Arts Center says it has teamed up with Dusty Guitar Promotions to bring CMA and Grammy award-winning country artist Travis Tritt to the Capitol City at 214 SE 8th Ave. at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 14.

TPAC said the special evening with Tritt will include hits such as “T-R-O-U-B-L-E,” “It’s A Great Day to Be Alive” and “Best of Intentions.” Be ready to sing along with his vast catalog of crowd favorites as well, such as “Modern Day Bonnie and Clyde” and “Here’s a Quarter,” which have created a devoted fan base that continues to sell out shows across the globe.

The Center said Tritt will also perform favorites from his new album, Set in Stone, which was released in 2021.

TPAC said Tritt will bring his award-winning songs to life and leave the audience with a truly memorable experience.

Tickets start at $35 plus fees and will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 14. To buy tickets click HERE or visit the TPAC box office.

