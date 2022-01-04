Topeka man sentenced to over 21 years in prison for 2020 drive-by shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been sentenced to over 21 years in prison for a March 2020 drive-by shooting.

In the case of State of Kansas v. Shardell Shakur Jackson, Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay says Jackson was charged for a shooting that happened in 2020.

On March 8, 2020, Kagay said law enforcement officials were called to the area of 11th and Locust in Topeka with reports of a drive-by shooting. When officers arrived, they found Khalil Austin suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Austin was rushed to a local hospital where he received treatment. He later told officers he was walking home when Jackson pulled up in a car, drew a gun, and began to shoot at him as he ran away.

Kagay said 11 shell casings were found at the scene and it was found Austin was hit by three of the bullets.

Jackson was found at his mother’s house a few hours later where he was arrested and the firearm used in the shooting was recovered.

Kagay said officials were also helped by neighbors, who caught the incident on surveillance video from a nearby home.

Jackson was convicted in June 2021 of three felonies - Attempted Pre-Meditated Murder in the First Degree, Aggravated Battery, and Criminal Discharge of a Firearm.

On Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, Kagay said the court sentenced Jackson to 253 months, or just over 21 years in prison.

Kagay commended the work of Deputy DA Roger Luedke and Deputy DA Brandon Farnham as well as the rest of the trial team for their work in the prosecution of the case. He also commended the Topeka Police Department for their work on the investigation of the case.

