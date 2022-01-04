Topeka man, Lawrence woman seriously injured Monday in turnpike crash in Douglas County

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on Interstate 70 along the Kansas Turnpike in Douglas County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 2:15 p.m. Monday on eastbound I-70, just east of the turnpike’s East Lawrence toll plaza.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2005 Chevrolet Impala was eastbound on I-70 when it lost control and struck a metal guardrail.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Raul E. Dominguez, 38, of Topeka, was transported to Lawrence Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. The patrol said Dominquez wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

A passenger in the car, Allison Provancial, 44, of Lawrence, also was reported to have suffered serious injuries. Provancial was transported to Lawrence Memorial Hospital. The patrol said she was wearing a seat belt.

