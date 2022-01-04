Advertisement

Topeka man arrested for threatening to kill family members, responding officers

Dylan Wymore, 21, of Topeka was arrested in the early morning hours of Tue., January 4, 2022.
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials say a 21-year-old Topeka man is behind bars following a domestic incident early Tuesday morning.

According to the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, Dylan R. Wymore was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for multiple counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, assault of a law enforcement officer, endangering a child, aggravated criminal threat, domestic battery, battery, criminal damage and interference with law enforcement.

Officials say Wymore’s arrest stems from an incident in the 100 block of SE Croco Rd. early Tuesday morning.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says around 6 a.m., deputies responded to the home on reports of Wymore threatening to kill family members, burn the house down, and kill any responding law enforcement.

Officials say Wymore was also allegedly under the influence.

He was taken into custody shortly after deputies arrived and no injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

