Sen. Marshall bets on ‘Cats with Louisiana Sens. ahead of Texas Bowl

Sens. Roger Marshall and Bill Cassidy make bets ahead of LSU-K-State Texas Bowl game on Jan. 4,...
Sens. Roger Marshall and Bill Cassidy make bets ahead of LSU-K-State Texas Bowl game on Jan. 4, 2022.(Sen. Roger Marshall's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Steaks for turtle soup and alligator sausage - Sen. Roger Marshall made bets with Senators from Louisianna ahead of the K-State LSU bowl game Tuesday night.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he made friendly bets with U.S. Sens. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) and John Kennedy (R-La.) ahead of Tuesday night’s Texas Bowl face-off between the Kansas State University Wildcats and the Louisiana State Tigers.

When the ‘Cats win, Marshall said he will get turtle soup from Cassidy and alligator sausage from Kennedy. Should the Tigers take home the victory, he said he offered the two a pair of juicy Kansas steaks.

