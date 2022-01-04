Salary comparison, government position recommended in final report from Cybersecurity Task Force

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salary comparisons, a talent pipeline and a new state government position for cybersecurity are all among critical recommendations in the Cybersecurity Task Force’s final report.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says her Cybersecurity Task Force released its final report on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

In the final report, Gov. Kelly said 41 recommendations were given, including 17 identified as critical. She said the critical recommendations are crucial to the implementation of other recommendations or would have the greatest impact.

“These cyber security recommendations put Kansas on a path to be proactive in securing our data while also growing our workforce,” Gov. Kelly said. “Thanks to the Task Force for your hard work and diligence these last five months. It’s never been more important to strengthen our cybersecurity.”

According to the Kansas Governor, the Task Force started to meet regularly in August 2021 and offered its first report, an interim report, in early October. The final report, submitted in December, is the result of several more meetings with stakeholders to help find the gaps and capabilities in the state’s cybersecurity posture.

“Important to us was to provide the Governor with actionable recommendations that can increase the cybersecurity posture of Kansas and grow its cybersecurity workforce,” said co-chairs Mike Mayta and Jeff Maxon. “After meeting with stakeholders, we feel confident in the potential that Kansas possesses. Countless efforts are happening locally and at a regional level, and our recommendations aim to bring those efforts together and scale them so they can strengthen Kansas as a whole.”

In addition to stakeholder meetings, Gov. Kelly said the Task Force sought public feedback to find new recommendations for inclusion in the final report as well as revisions of recommendations first published in the interim report.

Gov. Kelly said the last report includes five new recommendations while also consolidating and streamlining others. She said recommendations are organized by subject areas like Cybersecurity Governance and Strategy, and Incident Response Exercises and Training while also recommending priority distinction of critical or high.

According to Gov. Kelly, the Task Force identified the critical and high priority recommendations as ones that are crucial to implementation others while also having significant impacts on cybersecurity.

Critical recommendations include but are not limited to:

Identify a short-term cybersecurity governance model to continue the work of this task force

Conduct a state assessment or landscape analysis of the current cybersecurity capabilities and posture of Kansas

Conduct a state assessment or landscape analysis of the current computer science and cybersecurity workforce development and education capabilities in and available to Kansas

Create a cybersecurity position in state government to focus on communicating, coordinating and collaborating with public and private cybersecurity partners

Ensure there are mechanisms for annual testing and exercising any cyber incident and disruption response plan with partners throughout the state

Establish partnerships with higher education institutions to begin developing a talent pipeline through work-based learning opportunities

Identify salary differences between public and private jobs and see if and where the public sector can raise wages to be more competitive

To read the full final report, click HERE.

To read the interim report, click HERE.

