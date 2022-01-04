Riley Co. Health Dept. updates COVID-19 quarantine/isolation guidelines

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Health Department has adopted the new COVID-19 guidelines as recommended by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), effective immediately.

Recent changes by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for the general population and healthcare workers.

“The most significant changes to guidelines relate to the number of days for quarantine and isolation in certain situations,” said Riley County Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs. “We have remained consistent with KDHE and CDC guidance since the beginning of the pandemic and will continue to do so.”

The Riley County Health Department continues to receive an increased number of calls and requests for testing and vaccination appointments.

“As more people seek testing appointments and resources, it may take longer to get test results,” said Gibbs. “Please stay home and stay away from others if you are experiencing any symptoms of COVID and follow the advice of your doctor.”

Details about the CDC’s changes to quarantine and isolation periods are outlined on their website.

Updated COVID-19 statistics for Riley County and the local response to the pandemic can be found at RileyCountyKS.gov/COVID19.

Riley Co. Health Dept. updates COVID-19 guidelines (WIBW)

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.