Police respond to incident early Tuesday in southwest Topeka

Topeka police early Tuesday were guarding a vehicle that had been reported stolen following an...
Topeka police early Tuesday were guarding a vehicle that had been reported stolen following an incident in the 4000 block of S.W. 28th Terrace in southwest Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:07 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - At least one person was reported in custody following an early-morning incident on Tuesday in southwest Topeka, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 2 a.m. in the area of the 4000 block of S.W. 28th Terrace. The location was just northwest of S.W. 29th and Gage Boulevard.

Authorities said officers were called to the scene on a report of gunfire in the area.

One person who was found to be in possession of stolen property was taken into custody at that location, authorities said.

Police said a silver Chevrolet Equinox sport utility vehicle also was located at the scene.

An officer remained at the scene past 5:30 a.m. as a wrecker had been called to move the vehicle.

Check wibw.com later for more details as they become available.

